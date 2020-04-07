Politics

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham steps down, will head first lady's staff

In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post after never holding a single formal press briefing.

Grisham will be assuming a new role as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump.

She had continued to represent the first lady while also holding the titles of press secretary and White House communications director since June of last year.

Grisham, who succeeded Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer, had never held a single formal press briefing.

She had been sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic and since Mark Meadows, the president's new chief of staff, began to assume control.
