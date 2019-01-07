POLITICS

Government Shutdown 2019: Tax refunds 'will go out,' White House says

With a prolonged partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump is standing firm in his border wall funding demands and House Democrats are planning to step up pressure.

WASHINGTON --
Americans can still expect to get their tax refunds even though the Internal Revenue Service has been swept up in the federal government shutdown.

The acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, told reporters on Monday that the Trump administration is working to make the "shutdown as painless as possible," adding that tax "refunds will go out."

The administration is seeking to avoid a delay in payouts of tax refunds to millions of Americans who are owed money.

During a shutdown, the IRS typically doesn't perform audits, pay refunds or offer assistance to taxpayers if they have questions, especially outside of the filing seasons.

The country's tax collector is among the federal agencies affected by the partial government shutdown, which is now in its third week.

Trump reaffirmed that he would consider declaring a national emergency to circumvent Congress and spend money as he saw fit. Such a move would seem certain to draw legal challenges.

Incoming House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., said on ABC's "This Week" that the executive power has been used to build military facilities in Iraq and Afghanistan but would likely be "wide open" to a court challenge for a border wall. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff called the idea a "nonstarter."

Trump also asserted that he could relate to the plight of the hundreds of thousands of federal workers who aren't getting paid, though he acknowledged they will have to "make adjustments" to deal with the shutdown shortfall.

(The CNN Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
