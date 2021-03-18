rush limbaugh

Wisconsin assembly passes Rush Limbaugh resolution, honoring late host; Democrats object

MADISON, Wis. -- Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly have approved a resolution honoring the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The resolution calls Limbaugh's voice "unforgettable" and praises him for advancing conservative policies.

Democrats railed against the resolution, saying Limbaugh's career was full of racism, sexism and homophobia. Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said passing the resolution signals Republicans are comfortable with that.

Minority Leader Janet Bewley accused the GOP of introducing the resolution to "tick" Democrats off.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Black Democrat from Milwaukee, read a list of Limbaugh quotes disparaging former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Johnson tried to introduce a resolution recognizing February as Black History Month but Republicans killed it.

RELATED: Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is terminal

The Assembly ultimately approved the resolution 56-35 during a floor session Wednesday.

Senate Republicans approved it on Tuesday.

Limbaugh died last month after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

Limbaugh announced in February 2020 that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Limbaugh continued to host his show while undergoing treatment, and he told listeners that he remained hopeful he would defeat the disease.

Using his sizable platform, Limbaugh advanced conservative ideas, though he often waded into conspiratorial waters and generated controversy for hateful commentary on gender and race.
