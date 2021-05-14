Wisconsin voting law changes opposed by those with disabilities

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin voters with disabilities are urging lawmakers to reconsider a pair of Republican-backed bills passed by the state Senate that would make it more difficult to cast absentee ballots.
The measures that passed Tuesday are part of the GOP push to make it harder to vote by mail following Donald Trump's defeat.
Advocates and those with disabilities said the Republican-backed measures put those with physical challenges at a particular disadvantage.
Both bills must still clear the Assembly and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.
Evers is expected to veto them, but opponents say they are worried about them coming back years later.
