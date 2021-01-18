riot

Wisconsin Republican resigns after telling party members to 'prepare for war'

MILWAUKEE -- The chairman of the St. Croix County Republican Party, who had posted online that his members should "prepare for war," has stepped down.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that members of the St. Croix County Republican Party Executive Committee asked for John Kraft's resignation.

His post, made before the riot last week at the U.S. Capitol, garnered attention after the violence in Washington, D.C.

Kraft had refused calls from the state Republican Party to remove the post.

The county website was down on Friday.

A central Illinois mayor who attended the Trump rally in Washington that preceded the storming of the Capitol building also apologized for accusing the media of lying about the violence in a video he posted online afterward.
