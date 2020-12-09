coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin Capitol Christmas tree erected by Republicans in defiance of Gov. Evers' decision to skip decoration amid pandemic

Evers had decided not to put up tree because Capitol is closed during Wisconsin coronavirus pandemic
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. -- Republican lawmakers have erected their own Christmas tree in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda in defiance of Gov. Tony Evers' administration.

The Department of Administration typically places a towering evergreen in the rotunda to celebrate winter holidays, but Evers decided not to do so this year because the building is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Reps. Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell asked the DOA on Dec. 1 for a permit to erect an "historical display" in the rotunda from Dec. 1 through Jan. 6. The DOA denied the permit.

RELATED: Wisconsin reports 4,144 new coronavirus cases, 68 deaths

The lawmakers set up a Christmas tree in the rotunda anyway, complete with a sign saying the tree is theirs and no one should remove it.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,144 COVID-19 cases, 68 additional deaths on Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswisconsinrepublicanscoronavirus wisconsincoronaviruschristmas treechristmascoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
WI reports 4,144 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths
WI reports 2,155 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
WI reports 2,791 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
WI crosses 400K COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer involved in Garfield Ridge shooting death: Chicago police
2 found fatally shot in Beach Park garage
Tanja Babich supports daughter by wearing glasses on-air, message resonates
19 undelivered packages found dumped in trash on South Side
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Parents scramble to find most wished for holiday toys
Wicker Park party busted, Ann Sather cited for COVID restriction violations
Show More
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Mayor Lightfoot to give update on Chicago vaccine distribution plans
5 injured, 1 critically, in Rogers Park police shootout
Highest-ranking soldier disciplined in Fort Hood shakeup is Illinois native
Chicago Weather: Sunny and mild Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News