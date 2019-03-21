Willie Cochran resigns as alderman, expected to make new plea in court Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Willie Cochran has resigned as alderman of the 20th Ward and will be back in court Thursday where he is expected to make a new plea.Alderman Cochran faces wire fraud, bribery and extortion charges. Federal prosecutors alleged Cochran stole tens of thousands of dollars from his 20th Ward Activities fund, a charity set up to help needy residents.Cochran chose not to run for re-election in the 20th Ward. Thursday, he said that he has resigned as alderman.The former alderman has previously rejected a plea deal. In an exclusive interview with ABC7, Cochran said he put $32,000 of his own money into the account and while he did borrow from it for personal expenses, including for his daughters college tuition and gambling at a casino, he said he paid all of the money back and more.Cochran said the feds allege there's $14,000 unaccounted for. But Cochran says that money went to pay ward residents who worked various events for him, and they are willing to testify to that."I just have to say that I apologize to the citizens of this city and my coworkers and others for finding myself in this pickle. It's nothing that I ever wanted to be with and I'm not someone who extorts, takes bribes," Cochran said.