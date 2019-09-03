Willie Wilson announces US Senate bid, challenging Senator Dick Durbin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson officially announced his bid for the U.S. Senate Tuesday.Wilson plans to run as an independent and challenge longtime Democratic Senator Dick Durbin.The 71-year-old Wilson has run for high profile political offices before without much success. Wilson ran for mayor of Chicago in 2015 and 2019."I want to go onto the belly of the beast, the belly of the beast in Washington D.C. I want to work, speak on behalf of all of our fellow citizens," Wilson said.Wilson says he wants to make things better for everyone in Illinois adding that Durbin has taken advantage of minorities.