Politics

Willie Wilson announces run for US Senate as independent in challenge to Dick Durbin

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businessman Willie Wilson kicked off his campaign to run for US Senate Thursday against longtime incumbent Dick Durbin.

Wilson spoke at the New Covenant Baptist Church, where he made the official announcement.

Wilson will run as an Independent on the November ballot where he will also face Republican candidate Mark Curran.

Wilson unsuccessfully ran for Chicago mayor in 2015 and again 2019. He also ran for president in 2016.

Back in May, Wilson was critical of Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot for keeping churches closed as part of stay-at-home orders.

Several churches in Chicago were fined for holding services, and Wilson said he would pay their fines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoiselectiondick durbin
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot to announce full safety plan for July 4th weekend
Chicago to crack down on businesses for Phase 4 violations
LIVE: Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
Indiana pauses reopening as 371 new COVID-19 cases reported
13 shot, 1 killed, in Chicago violence Wednesday
Court papers: Meghan Markle felt 'unprotected' by royal family
Mom who survived leukemia battle and gave birth to twins has died
Show More
Calif. man dies of COVID-19 after posting regrets over party
Some students having COVID-19 parties to see who gets infected
Taste of Chicago To-Go to offer eatery recommendations, virtual events
Ft. Hood soldier promoted to Specialist despite missing status
Walmart turning parking lots into drive-in theaters
More TOP STORIES News