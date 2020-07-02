Willie Wilson announces run for US Senate as independent in challenge to Dick Durbin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businessman Willie Wilson kicked off his campaign to run for US Senate Thursday against longtime incumbent Dick Durbin.
Wilson spoke at the New Covenant Baptist Church, where he made the official announcement.
Wilson will run as an Independent on the November ballot where he will also face Republican candidate Mark Curran.
Wilson unsuccessfully ran for Chicago mayor in 2015 and again 2019. He also ran for president in 2016.
Back in May, Wilson was critical of Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot for keeping churches closed as part of stay-at-home orders.
Several churches in Chicago were fined for holding services, and Wilson said he would pay their fines.
