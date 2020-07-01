Willie Wilson to announce run for US Senate Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businessman Willie Wilson is expected to announce he's running for U.S. Senate against longtime incumbent Dick Durbin.
He'll make the announcement Thursday at a campaign kick-off event at New Covenant Baptist Church.
Wilson says he will run as an independent.
Wilson unsuccessfully ran for Chicago mayor in 2015 and 2019 and for president in 2016.
Last May, Wilson was critical of Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot for keeping churches closed as part of stay-at-home orders. Several churches in Chicago were find for holding services, and Wilson said he would pay their fines.
