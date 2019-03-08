chicago mayor election

Chicago Mayor Election 2019: Willie Wilson to endorse Lori Lightfoot, sources say

EMBED <>More Videos

Here's a closer look at Chicago mayoral candidate former Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Lightfoot's campaign promises.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is expected to endorse Lori Lightfoot in the Chicago mayoral election, sources tell ABC7's Craig Wall.

Willie Wilson will officially make his announcement at 1:30 p.m.



Lightfoot and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle were the top two finishers in the February 26 election and will be in the runoff election on April 2. Wilson finished fourth in the election, behind Lightfoot, Preckwinkle and Bill Daley.

EMBED More News Videos

Willie Wilson will announce his endorsement for mayor of Chicago Friday.



ABC 7 is hosting a forum in the mayoral runoff in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Chicago and Univision Chicago.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a closer look at Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's campaign promises.



You can see it live on ABC7 on March 20 starting at 6 p.m. We'll also stream it on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicschicagochicagochicago mayor electionpolitics
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION
Preckwinkle, Lightfoot square off in first head-to-head mayoral election forum
The Race for Chicago Mayor: The People's Forum
Chicago mayoral race shaping up as experience versus change
Business and labor groups weighing mayoral endorsements
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside of River North nightclub
Community mourns deputy fatally shot at Rockford hotel; Suspect in custody
R. Kelly could be released from jail Friday, publicist says
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Crew Dragon returns to Earth
Surveillance image released of car wanted in NW Side hit-and-run
Teacher forced student to wash off Ash Wednesday cross
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
Show More
Marshall Brodien, who played 'Wizzo the Wizard' on 'The Bozo Show,' dies
Off-duty CPD officer dies days after I-290 crash
Duck reportedly survives after plunging down 'Glory Hole' spillway
Passenger holding doors allegedly punches subway conductor
Alabama tornadoes: 23 dead, Trump to visit
More TOP STORIES News