Wisconsin bill would erase re-marriage waiting period after divorce

MADISON, Wis. -- Two Republican legislators are working on a bill that would eliminate Wisconsin's waiting period before divorcees can get married again.

Under current state law, divorcees can't get married to anyone in Wisconsin during the first six months after their divorce becomes final.

Rep. Cindi Duchow and Sen. Alberta Darling's bill would eliminate the waiting period. They said Thursday that if legally single people want to re-marry after their divorces are finalized the government shouldn't stop them. They added that the waiting period discourages family unity and marriage.
