Wisconsin 2020 primary: Executive order postpones election due to coronavirus pandemic

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued an executive order to delay the state's scheduled Tuesday presidential primary election for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.The move on Monday injects more chaos and last-minute uncertainty amid growing criticism about the state's harried efforts to allow for in-person voting.The Democratic Evers had previously opposed moving the election. But he acted as poll sites closed because nervous volunteers were unwilling to staff them and as criticism about holding the election grew. The order was expected to be immediately challenged in the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court.The Democratic National Convention has also been postponed to the week of August 17 as the world grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, the Democratic National Convention Committee announced last week.The convention is still set to take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. It was originally scheduled for Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16.