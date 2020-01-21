u.s. & world

Wisconsin Senate to vote on funding project to recover, identify missing soldiers' remains

MADISON, Wis -- The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that would allow University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers to request hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover missing Wisconsin soldiers' remains.

The bill would allow the UW-Madison Missing-In-Action Recovery and Identification Project to ask the state to release $360,000 over the next two fiscal years to fund searches for Wisconsin soldiers missing around the world.

The project's founder says about 1,500 Wisconsin soldiers have disappeared in action since World War II. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswisconsinsoldiersu.s. & worldsoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
CDC confirms 1st US case of coronavirus
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Coyote strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and vehicle
VIDEO: Stray dog helps kids safely cross the street
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Man allegedly high on marijuana arrested after head-on crash in Lisle: police
Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home
Fire destroys Skokie home
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn police officer
TSA's weirdest finds of 2019
Rush University opens LGBTQ health resource center
Show More
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of father, 74, in West Town
Tenants win fight to keep their housing affordable in Humboldt Park
Aurora police release photos of car in fatal crash, victim's family demands justice
Wheaton police called to clear donuts from road
More TOP STORIES News