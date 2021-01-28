Biden deportation freeze: Woman taking sanctuary at Humboldt Park church must return after briefly seeing family, judge's decision

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who sought sanctuary in a Humboldt Park church in 2017 to avoid deportation had a brief respite after President Joe Biden imposed a deportation moratorium, but she has since had to return to her safe space.Francisca Lino was reunited with her family over the weekend, after Biden imposed a 100-day deportation moratorium. But since then,"Her story is a million times over," Pastor Emma Lozano said. "This is not just Francisca; so many of our families are in fear right now because of what this judge has done."Lino, a grandmother, has sought sanctuary at Adalberto United Methodist Church for several years. She returned there after the judge's decision.Lino is married to a U.S. citizen, and four of her six children are U.S. citizens.