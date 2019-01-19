U.S. & WORLD

Women's March signs and calls to action around the country: PHOTOS

EMBED </>More Videos

See signs and calls to action from Women's March demonstrators in cities around the country. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

"It's time to ovary-act!" "I'm a girl, what's your superpower?" "I do care and you should, too!"

In the nation's capital and other cities around the country, demonstrators are grabbing their signs and hitting the streets to participate in the third annual Women's March. Their protest signs riff on current events, demand action on social issues like immigration reform and racial inequality and denounce political figures and others.


The original march in 2017, the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, drew hundreds of thousands of people. The exact size of the turnout remains subject to a politically charged debate, but it's generally regarded as the largest Washington protest since the Vietnam era.

Organizers this year submitted a permit application estimating that up to 500,000 people would participate, but the actual turnout was expected to be far lower. Parallel marches were planned in dozens of U.S. cities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspeace marchu.s. & worldwomenprotestwashington d.c.
Related
Women's March demonstrations around the country: PHOTOS
U.S. & WORLD
Motorola to bring back upgraded, $1,500 'Razr' phone
Government shutdown makes it harder to dodge robocalls
66 killed in fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap; 85 missing
Could Trump's announcement signal possible end of shutdown?
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Governor JB Pritzker signs gun dealer licensing bill into law
Government shutdown makes it harder to dodge robocalls
Could Trump's announcement signal possible end of shutdown?
Weekend Watch: Government agencies violating public records laws
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: RADAR LIVE - Winter Storm Warning in effect as snow accumulates
Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
Plane skids of runway at O'Hare
Motorola to bring back upgraded, $1,500 'Razr' phone
66 killed in fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap; 85 missing
Government shutdown makes it harder to dodge robocalls
21 horses and a dog found dead on North Carolina property
How to get a free Krispy Kreme dozen this week
Show More
Vehicle shot up near Oakland; woman injured by shattered glass
Inmate accidentally released from Kankakee prison
Women's March demonstrations around the country: PHOTOS
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 12 p.m. Saturday
My Block, My Hood, My City to offer volunteer snow removal
More News