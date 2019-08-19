SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Get to work, kids - but get a permit first.
The Illinois Department of Labor is reminding teenagers younger than 16 to obtain a work permit to work legally.
Child labor laws are meant to keep teens safe and ensure that work doesn't interfere with schooling, said the director of the Illinois Department of Labor Michael Kleinik.
14 and 15-year-olds seeking employment must obtain a letter of intent to hire from a prospective employer. It should describe the type of work and the expected hours.
The teen's school administrator must review the letter to determine whether a work permit should be issued.
Those under 16 may work three hours per school day and up to 24 hours per week while school is in session.
Work permit required for Illinois kids to legally have a job
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News