Politics

Work permit required for Illinois kids to legally have a job

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Get to work, kids - but get a permit first.

The Illinois Department of Labor is reminding teenagers younger than 16 to obtain a work permit to work legally.

Child labor laws are meant to keep teens safe and ensure that work doesn't interfere with schooling, said the director of the Illinois Department of Labor Michael Kleinik.

14 and 15-year-olds seeking employment must obtain a letter of intent to hire from a prospective employer. It should describe the type of work and the expected hours.

The teen's school administrator must review the letter to determine whether a work permit should be issued.

Those under 16 may work three hours per school day and up to 24 hours per week while school is in session.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldlawsteenagerteenagersjobs
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Ind. girl back home after being found in Ark.; Suspect in custody
27 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
Off-duty Cook Co. officer killed in crash while assisting motorist in Morris
U of C student escapes attempted sexual assault on campus
Senator condemns mock assassination of Trump at fundraiser
Show More
Downers Grove boy, 3, to be featured in Times Square campaign
This app designs unbreakable 3D printed glasses for kids
Family hopes to stay in U.S. to save toddler son's life
Lawsuit filed against administrator who used marker on boy's head
Walmart not allowed to sell liquor in TX after court decision
More TOP STORIES News