Strong condemnation from US allies as world leaders react to chaos on Capitol Hill

UK PM Boris Johnson
"Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power."
Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
"Obviously we're concerned and we're following the situation minute by minute," Trudeau told the News 1130 Vancouver radio station. "I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly."
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
"Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected."
Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected.— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 6, 2021
Mob of Trump supporters storm Capitol in DC, lawmakers evacuated; 1 shot during melee
London Mayor Sadiq Khan
"Deeply disturbing scenes from the Capitol building. Solidarity with our friends in America tonight. These extremists are intent on attacking democracy and stoking division."
Deeply disturbing scenes from the Capitol building. Solidarity with our friends in America tonight. These extremists are intent on attacking democracy and stoking division.— Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) January 6, 2021
PM of Norway Erna Solberg
"Unbelievable scenes from Washington D.C. This is a totally unacceptable attack on democracy. A heavy responsibility now rests on President Trump to put a stop to this."
Unbelievable scenes from Washington D.C. This is a totally unacceptable attack on democracy. A heavy responsibility now rests on President Trump to put a stop to this.— Erna Solberg (@erna_solberg) January 6, 2021
PM of Spain Pedro Sanchez
"I am following with concern the news that are coming from Capitol Hill in Washington. I trust in the strength of America's democracy. The new Presidency of @JoeBiden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people."
I am following with concern the news that are coming from Capitol Hill in Washington. I trust in the strength of America's democracy.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 6, 2021
The new Presidency of @JoeBiden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people.
Trump, in video, tells 'very special' protesters to go home but keeps up false election attacks; Twitter flags it for 'risk of violence'
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas
"The enemies of democracy will find out about these incredible images #WashingtonDC looking forward. Insurgent words turn into violent acts - on the steps of the Reichstag, and now in the #Capitol . The disdain for democratic institutions is devastating. (1)"
"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling democracy. (2)"
Die Feinde der Demokratie werden sich über diese unfassbaren Bilder aus #WashingtonDC freuen. Aus aufrührerischen Worten werden gewaltsame Taten - auf den Stufen des Reichstages, und jetzt im #Capitol. Die Verachtung demokratischer Institutionen hat verheerende Auswirkungen. (1)— Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) January 6, 2021
Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish First Minister
"The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy."
Nigel Farage, Trump ally in UK
"Storming Capitol Hill is wrong. The protesters must leave."
US lawmakers react to DC protest that has locked down the Capitol
David Sassoli, president of European Parliament
"Deeply concerning scenes from the US Capitol tonight. Democratic votes must be respected. We are certain the US will ensure that the rules of democracy are protected."
Deeply concerning scenes from the US Capitol tonight. Democratic votes must be respected. We are certain the US will ensure that the rules of democracy are protected.— David Sassoli (@EP_President) January 6, 2021
Chair of U.K. foreign affairs committee Tom Tugendhat
"The US Republic has inspired millions. Not today. Today many will watch the screens fearful of the power of demagogues who claim to speak for the powerless but tear apart the laws that constrain the strong and protect the weak. The actions of @realDonaldTrump threaten us all."
"Those of us who fought side-by-side with @82ndABNDiv and @USMC need no lessons in loyalty or the privilege of having US allies. The US is a great nation and great people. Only our enemies will watch with anything but sadness."
"All who champion freedom, who believe in liberty and the law need America to be great again - as a nation united under law, the Constitution that guaranteed the pursuit of happiness as a right, and the courts that have ruled so clearly in recent weeks."
Robert Buckland, UK MP
"Terrible scenes at the US Congress today. To our great friends in the US, we have always admired your peaceful transfers of power and the graceful acceptance by candidates of both electoral victory and defeat. Those who seek to undermine this must never prevail."
Terrible scenes at the US Congress today. To our great friends in the US, we have always admired your peaceful transfers of power and the graceful acceptance by candidates of both electoral victory and defeat. Those who seek to undermine this must never prevail.— Robert Buckland (@RobertBuckland) January 6, 2021
The chair of German parliament's foreign relations committee:
"Trump supporters invade Congress. This violence is the fruit of the anti-democratic split & agitation by Trump against the institutions of the US Democracy. Now is the last time Republicans can choose between democracy &#Trump ."
Trump Anhänger dringen in den Kongress ein. Diese Gewalt ist die Frucht der anti-demokratischen Spaltung & Hetze von Trump gegen die Institutionen der 🇺🇲 Demokratie. Jetzt ist der letzt Zeitpunkt an dem die Republikaner sich entscheiden können zwischen Demokratie & #Trump.— Norbert Röttgen (@n_roettgen) January 6, 2021
Radek Sikorski, chair of the EU-US delegation in the European Parliament and Polish MP:
"The U.S. Cabinet should immediately, under the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, declare @realDonaldTrump insane and terminate his presidency."
The U.S. Cabinet should immediately, under the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, declare @realDonaldTrump insane and terminate his presidency.— Radek Sikorski MEP (@radeksikorski) January 6, 2021
Mexican congressman:
"We Mexicans know, nothing hurts democracy more than a sore loser"
Lo sabemos los mexicanos, nada le hace más daño a la democracia que un mal perdedor👇#trumpipejismo https://t.co/VdOEjjpqbm— Fernando Belaunzarán (@ferbelaunzaran) January 6, 2021
Turkey's Foreign Ministry issued this statement:
"We are following with concern the domestic developments that followed the US Presidential elections, up to the attempt to raid the Congress building by demonstrators today."
"We invite all parties in the USA to use moderation and common sense. We believe that the US will overcome this domestic political crisis in maturity."
"We recommend our citizens in the USA to stay away from crowded places and places where shows are held."
Irish leader Micheál Martin
"The Irish people have a deep connection with the United States of America, built up over many generations. I know that many, like me, will be watching the scenes unfolding in Washington DC with great concern and dismay. "
The Irish people have a deep connection with the United States of America, built up over many generations. I know that many, like me, will be watching the scenes unfolding in Washington DC with great concern and dismay. 🇮🇪 🇺🇸— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 6, 2021
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz
"Shocked by the scenes in Washington, D.C. This is an unacceptable assault on democracy. A peaceful and orderly transfer of power must be ensured."
Shocked by the scenes in Washington, D.C. This is an unacceptable assault on democracy. A peaceful and orderly transfer of power must be ensured.— Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) January 6, 2021
Belgium's PM Alexander de Croo
"Shock and disbelief at ongoing events at the US Capitol, symbol of American democracy. We trust the strong institutions of the United States will overcome this challenging moment. Full support to President-elect @joebiden"
Shock and disbelief at ongoing events at the US Capitol, symbol of American democracy.— Alexander De Croo (@alexanderdecroo) January 6, 2021
We trust the strong institutions of the United States will overcome this challenging moment. Full support to President-elect @joebiden.
Dutch PM Mark Rutte
"Horrible images from Washington D.C. Dear @realDonaldTrump, recognise @JoeBiden as the next president today."
Horrible images from Washington D.C. Dear @realDonaldTrump, recognise @JoeBiden as the next president today.— Mark Rutte (@MinPres) January 6, 2021
EU President Charles Michel
"The US Congress is a temple of democracy. To witness tonight's scenes in #WashingtonDC is a shock. We trust the US to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to @JoeBiden"
EU top diplomat Josep Borrell Fontelles
"In the eyes of the world, American democracy tonight appears under siege. This is an unseen assault on US democracy, its institutions and the rule of law. This is not America. The election results of 3 November must be fully respected."
"I commend the words of President-elect @JoeBiden. The strength of US democracy will prevail over extremist individuals."
Portugal PM António Costa
"I am following developments in #Washington with concern. Disturbing scenes. The outcome of the elections must be respected, with a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. I have trust in the strength of the democratic institutions in the #USA."
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Franois-Philippe Champagne
"Canada is deeply shocked by the situation in Washington DC. The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to democracy - it must continue and it will. We are following developments closely and our thoughts are with the American people."
Canada is deeply shocked by the situation in Washington DC. The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to democracy - it must continue and it will.— François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) January 6, 2021
We are following developments closely and our thoughts are with the American people.
Greek PM
"Extremely troubled by the violence and horrible events taking place in Washington D.C. American democracy is resilient, deeply rooted and will overcome this crisis."
Extremely troubled by the violence and horrible events taking place in Washington D.C. American democracy is resilient, deeply rooted and will overcome this crisis.— Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) January 6, 2021
Chilean PresidentSebastian Piñera
"Chile rechaza las acciones destinadas a alterar proceso democrático en EEUU y condena la violencia e indebida interferencia con las instituciones constitucionales Chile confía en la solidez de la democracia estadounidense para garantizar el imperio de la ley y estado de derecho."
Google translation: "Chile rejects actions aimed at altering the democratic process in the United States and condemns violence and undue interference with constitutional institutions
Chile relies on the strength of US democracy to guarantee the rule of law and the rule of law."
Chile rechaza las acciones destinadas a alterar proceso democrático en EEUU y condena la violencia e indebida interferencia con las instituciones constitucionales— Sebastian Piñera (@sebastianpinera) January 6, 2021
Chile confía en la solidez de la democracia estadounidense para garantizar el imperio de la ley y estado de derecho.
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo
"All my support and City of Paris friendship to President Biden and U.S. democracy @JoeBiden"
All my support and City of Paris friendship to President Biden and U.S. democracy @JoeBiden 🇺🇸 https://t.co/gLP6dWxqGU— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) January 6, 2021
Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba
"Concerning scenes in Washington, D.C. I'm confident American democracy will overcome this challenge. The rule of law & democratic procedures need to be restored as soon as possible. This is important not only for the U.S., but for Ukraine and the entire democratic world as well."
Concerning scenes in Washington, D.C. I’m confident American democracy will overcome this challenge. The rule of law & democratic procedures need to be restored as soon as possible. This is important not only for the U.S., but for Ukraine and the entire democratic world as well.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) January 6, 2021
French FM Jean Yves Le Drian
"The violent acts against American institutions are a grave attack against democracy. I condemn them. The American people's will and vote must be respected"
The violent acts against American institutions are a grave attack against democracy. I condemn them. The American people's will and vote must be respected— Jean-Yves Le Drian (@JY_LeDrian) January 6, 2021
President of France's National Assembly Richard Ferrand
Translation: "My democratic and friendly thoughts are with the parliamentarians of the United States of America unable to sit. I express to the Speaker of the House of Representatives @SpeakerPelosi my support and my friendship."
Mes pensées démocratiques et amicales vont aux parlementaires des États-Unis d’Amérique empêchés de siéger. J’exprime à la Présidente de la Chambre des représentants @SpeakerPelosi mon soutien et mon amitié.— Richard Ferrand (@RichardFerrand) January 6, 2021
Iceland PM Katrín Jakobsdóttir
"An attack on Capitol Hill is an attack on democracy. We are witnessing disturbing scenes of violence in Washington DC. Liberty, democracy and decency must be respected."
An attack on Capitol Hill is an attack on democracy. We are witnessing disturbing scenes of violence in Washington DC. Liberty, democracy and decency must be respected.— Katrín Jakobsdóttir (@katrinjak) January 6, 2021
Italian PM Guiseppe Conte
"Seguo con grande preoccupazione quanto sta accadendo a #Washington. La violenza incompatibile con l'esercizio dei diritti politici e delle libert democratiche. Confido nella solidit e nella forza delle Istituzioni degli Stati Uniti.#CapitolHill"
Translation: "I follow with great concern what is happening in #Washington. Violence is incompatible with the exercise of political rights and democratic freedoms. I trust in the solidity and strength of the Institutions of the United States. #CapitolHill"
Seguo con grande preoccupazione quanto sta accadendo a #Washington. La violenza è incompatibile con l’esercizio dei diritti politici e delle libertà democratiche. Confido nella solidità e nella forza delle Istituzioni degli Stati Uniti. #CapitolHill— Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) January 6, 2021