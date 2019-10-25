world series

Pres. Trump critic gets 1st pitch at World Series game Trump will attend

WASHINGTON -- A day after President Donald Trump said he plans to attend Game 5 of the World Series, the Washington Nationals announced the ceremonial first pitch at that game will be thrown by chef José Andrés, a vocal critic of Trump.

Andrés, a prominent local restaurant owner and humanitarian, has repeatedly opposed Trump's immigration policies and his government's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. He has also tangled with Trump in court.

Four years ago, Andrés withdrew from plans to open a restaurant in the Trump International Hotel in Washington following Trump's controversial comments about Mexican immigrants during the presidential campaign.

Trump Old Post Office, which runs the hotel as the landlord under a lease with the General Services Administration, sued Andrés' companies, Think Food Group and Topo Atrio, in July 2015 for breach of contract and claimed damages in excess of $10 million.

"The landlord allowed Mr. Trump to saddle us with the burden of his inflammatory statements, such that operating a high-end Spanish restaurant is no longer viable for us at this location," Andrés' companies said in a statement the following month.

Andrés' companies filed a counterclaim, and the case in D.C. Superior Court was settled in 2017.

The Washington Nationals made the announcement Friday. Major League Baseball said the decision on first pitches is made jointly between the host team and MLB.

Washington leads Houston 2-0 in the best-of-seven series going into Game 3 on Friday, so a Game 5 on Sunday is not yet assured.

On Friday, Andrés tweeted that he was "humbled" to be chosen, but he's also rooting for a Nats sweep.

"I really hope that by Saturday night all of WASHINGTON will be celebrating," a championship, he wrote.

Trump would be the first sitting president to attend a World Series game since George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch at New York's Yankee Stadium before Game 3 in 2001.

Other presidents who attended a World Series game were Woodrow Wilson (1915), Calvin Coolidge (1924), Herbert Hoover (1929, 1930, 1931), Franklin Roosevelt (1933, 1936), Dwight Eisenhower (1956), Jimmy Carter (1979) and Ronald Reagan (1983).

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsworld seriesmlbhouston astroswashington nationalsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD SERIES
Crossing guard, Nationals super-fan surprised with World Series tickets
Teen arrested again with fake World Series tickets: police
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Strasburg stars as Nats rout Astros 12-3 for 2-0 Series lead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers take to streets on 9th day of strike
Taxi passenger killed in Loop crash remembered as a 'loyal friend to many'
Former McDonald's manager speaks out after throwing a blender at customer
IHSA to waive game requirement in Simeon's appeal to compete in playoffs
3 dead in Gary house fire, officials say
Questions arise in search for motive of doctor who kept preserved fetuses
Family-run Jamison's makes soul food from scratch
Show More
Working Bikes rescues bicycles, gives them new homes with people in need
O'Hare construction underway for last runway extension
Indiana cemetery claims John Dillinger exhumation would violate law
Boosting Uptown kids' self-esteem through the art of circus
Brookfield Zoo animals get special Halloween treat
More TOP STORIES News