POLITICS

Yacht owned by DeVos family vandalized

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A yacht owned by the family of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was vandalized early Sunday morning while moored in Huron, Ohio, police said.

Huron Police responded to a call early Sunday to find the SeaQuest, a 50-meter Westport superyacht reportedly valued at $40 million, had been untied from a dock at the Huron Boat Basin and set adrift. The boat's captain, Quintynn Botha, told police the boat's crew was able to regain control of the yacht but not before the drifting boat struck the dock, sustaining between $5,000 and $10,000 worth of damages in the process.

Police have contacted the boat basin and a nearby restaurant for any available video of the event, a police report says.

Huron Police Chief Bob Lippert confirmed to CNN Thursday that the DeVos family owns the yacht and that the education secretary wasn't in Huron at the time of the incident. Police have not yet acquired video of the vandalism, he added.

A spokesperson for DeVos did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Forbes has estimated DeVos' wealth at upwards of $1 billion.
