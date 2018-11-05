YourVoteMyFuture challenge encourages parents to vote

Mothers from north suburban Highland Park created a social media challenge to motivate parents to vote.
The #YourVoteMyFuture campaign aims to help moms and dads educate their children about the importance of voting and the meaning behind it.
Tracey Rosett, along with her kids and other moms taking part in the challenge, joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about the message behind the movement - to lead by example.
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
politicselection 2018social mediaparentingfamilyvoting
