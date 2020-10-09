Chicago police: Dog stolen in Wicker Park after suspects approached to pet pomapoo puppy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman had her dog stolen while walking the puppy in Wicker Park Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.Police said the 40-year-old woman was walking in the 1700-block of North Milwaukee Avenue at about 9 a.m. when a man and woman approached to pet the dog, a two-month-old Pomeranian-poodle mix.The woman grabbed the puppy and then a struggle ensued between the suspects and the woman, police said. The woman let go after hearing her dog crying in pain.After seeing the suspects flee with the puppy, the woman realized she was cut and transported herself to the hospital, where she was treated and released.The puppy, named "Blue," is a white with a tan streak from the tip of the nose to the tail.Area Five detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.