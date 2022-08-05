Pomp + Splendor creates one-of-a-kind designer cookies

Need a uniquely decorated cookie? Pomp + Splendor by Chrissy has got you covered!

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa -- Chrissy Pascua-Povey created her artisanal decorated sugar cookie business a year ago as a way to channel her creative energy after she got married.

She taught herself through watching YouTube videos and other creators on Instagram.

"We joke that it runs in our DNA," she says. "My dad is just an incredible natural artist and my sister is a professional illustrator. This has just been a nice creative outlet and when I get home I can zone out on the cookies."

Chrissy is known for her creative cookie designs such as her Delco-themed cookies or a batch for a bunion surgery.

The cookie business is her part-time job as she works as a clinical manager by day.

If you're interested in placing an order you can visit her website.