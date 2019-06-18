Poop smeared on cars, storefront window in Bridgeport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after they said someone smeared feces on parked cars and a storefront window in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

There have been at least four incidents this month. Police said the crimes occurred in the early morning hours.

The incidents occurred in the:

  • 700-block of West 30th Street at 4:19 a.m. on June 9,

  • 3200-block of South Emerald Avenue between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on June 9,

  • 700-block of West 30th Street at 4:16 a.m. on June 9,


  • 700-block of West 26th Street on from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. from June 15-17.


The suspect, described by police as 30-35 years old, was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black baseball hat, tan pants and was wearing white gloves and carrying a brown paper bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobridgeportchicago crimevandalism
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty Racine officer killed at bar
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears hospital in her baby's case
Cook Co. deputy shoots teen attempting to steal Corvette in Little Village, police say
Boy, 5, dies after being shot, left at hospital in Kenosha
President Trump threatens to deport millions beginning next week
Police question person of interest after 3 shot on CTA bus on South Side
No dreadlocks: NC pool owner says rules not racist
Show More
Facebook launching its own currency for 2 billion-plus users
Pew: World's population projected to stop growing by 2100
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise could be effect of climate change
Brendt Christensen U of I case turns on the footprint of a killer
Chicago AccuWeather: Fog early and cooler by the lake Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News