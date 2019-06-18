Poop smeared on cars, storefront window in Bridgeport



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after they said someone smeared feces on parked cars and a storefront window in the Bridgeport neighborhood.There have been at least four incidents this month. Police said the crimes occurred in the early morning hours.The incidents occurred in the:The suspect, described by police as 30-35 years old, was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black baseball hat, tan pants and was wearing white gloves and carrying a brown paper bag.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.