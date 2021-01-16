Society

Papal jersey: Francis blesses Hawks jersey on MLK birthday

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks sent a special gift to Pope Francis: an MLK jersey that was blessed by the pontiff on Martin Luther King Jr's 92nd birthday Friday.

The Vatican delivery followed Francis' meeting in November with a delegation of NBA players to discuss social justice and economic inequality.

The Hawks sent the pontiff their alternate jersey honoring the Atlanta native son and civil rights icon who was assassinated in 1968. It will be worn for the first time Monday when the team hosts its annual game on the King national holiday.

The team released a video that showed Francis opening a package that contained the No. 1 jersey, which has "MLK" across the front - instead of "Hawks" or the city name - and Francis' name across the back.

The pontiff said "Thank you very much" before blessing the jersey and signing it.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymlk daypope francisatlanta hawksnbamlkmartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
Roscoe Village bar giving gift cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients
New IL political era begins with Speaker Chris Welch: BGA
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
Lotto Fever: Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
WI woman, 108, survives COVID-19 battle
Show More
Biden: Science will be at `forefront' of his administration
Indonesia earthquake leaves at least 46 dead, hundreds hurt
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Armed carjackers force couple from car in Lincoln Park: police
Chicago Weather: Snow showers, breezy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News