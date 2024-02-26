Pope Francis cancels more engagements Monday due to health concerns: Vatican press office

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis suspended his Monday morning audiences as he suffers from mild flu symptoms, the Vatican press office said.

In a short statement, the press office announced that he was battling flu symptoms but that he was not suffering from a fever.

The statement also indicated the decision was made as a precautionary measure.

The Pope cancelled other engagements over the weekend due to the same concerns.

On Saturday, the pontiff was forced to call off a planned audience with Roman deacons, also as a precaution due to a "mild, flu-like conditions."

Pope Francis was well enough on Sunday to celebrate his weekly Angelus prayer from the Vatican window overlooking Saint Peter's Square, despite cancelling his engagements the day before.

The Vatican's announcement comes after Francis has cancelled numerous other activities and trips over the last few months due to various health issues.