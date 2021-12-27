Former Portage Mayor James Snyder to stay free for appeal of bribery conviction

HAMMOND, Ind. -- A former northwestern Indiana mayor is being allowed to stay out of prison while he appeals his conviction on bribery and tax evasion charges.A federal judge ruled this past week that former Portage Mayor James Snyder had legitimate issues for appeal and could remain free on bond rather than surrender on Jan. 5 to begin serving a 21-month prison sentence.A jury convicted Snyder in March of taking a $13,000 bribe in 2014 in return for steering a $1.1 million city contract to a trucking company.Snyder, a Republican, has maintained the money was payment for consulting work that he declared on his income tax returns.