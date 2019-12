Portage Park man faces gun, drug charges after 7-hour SWAT standoff

CHICAGO -- A man is facing a series of felony weapon and drug charges after a nearly seven-hour standoff with police last week in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.Claudio Torres, 30, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis and possession of LSD, all felonies, according to a statement from Chicago police.CPD SWAT units were called to the 5200 block of West Patterson Avenue about 6:50 a.m. Nov. 29 after Torres allegedly shot a gun outside, police said. Afterwards, he retreated into the basement of a nearby house.The house was cleared and Torres was in custody by 1:30 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported, and no one else was believed to be in the house with him.Torres, who lives in Portage Park, was ordered held without bail during a hearing Nov. 30, according to police and the Cook County sheriff's office. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 3.