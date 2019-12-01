Portage Park man faces gun, drug charges after 7-hour SWAT standoff

CHICAGO -- A man is facing a series of felony weapon and drug charges after a nearly seven-hour standoff with police last week in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Claudio Torres, 30, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis and possession of LSD, all felonies, according to a statement from Chicago police.

CPD SWAT units were called to the 5200 block of West Patterson Avenue about 6:50 a.m. Nov. 29 after Torres allegedly shot a gun outside, police said. Afterwards, he retreated into the basement of a nearby house.

The house was cleared and Torres was in custody by 1:30 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported, and no one else was believed to be in the house with him.

Torres, who lives in Portage Park, was ordered held without bail during a hearing Nov. 30, according to police and the Cook County sheriff's office. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoportage parkbarricadeswat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 5 shot, 1 fatal in Aurora: Police
Teen accused of trying to rob woman who shot her in Little Village: police
Man body-slammed by CPD officer faces aggravated battery charge
Murders down, shootings up in November compared to 2018: police
Girl, 14, missing from Gage Park for months
Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins Sunday
Concert helps pay medical bills for teen injured in NW Side shootout
Show More
Flight to Chicago diverted after possible odor reported
3 charged after police chase stemming from Black Friday shoplifting
Shopping in Chicago? Grab a healthy snack at Kaliflower
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, light wintry mix Sunday
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News