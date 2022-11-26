Chicago crime: Man in custody after SWAT responds to Portage Park barricade situation, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was in custody after a Chicago police SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The man barricaded himself in his bedroom after a conflict with his wife about 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Addison Street, prompting the SWAT response, police said.

He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital, officials said. Charges were pending.

Hours earlier, a shooting at a business in the Loop also prompted a SWAT response.

A man, 21, was shot during an argument with another man about 2:15 a.m. at a business in the first block of South Franklin Street, according to Chicago police.

The gunman was not seen leaving the building, police said, prompting the SWAT team to respond.

The 21-year-old was shot in the left thigh, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police say the incident was over, though no arrests were reported.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)