Family seeks answers 1 year after father with 'heart of gold' killed in Portage Park hit-and-run

No update on investigation after motorcyclist Taner Kapan, 25, fatally struck on West Irving Park Road last April: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday consisted of heavy hearts and prayers for justice from the Kapan family in Portage Park.

Loved ones rallied together to create a memorial in honor of Taner Kapan, the 25-year-old killed while riding his motorcycle down West Irving Park Road.

"We're here in his memory," said Yusuf Kapan, Taner's brother. "He touched a lot of people's hearts. He had a heart of gold."

One year later, the family still struggling to cope with the loss and is waiting for police to arrest someone. Kapan's family said they were told by witnesses that Taner was hit by a BMW, which was abandoned by its driver, who allegedly jumped out, grabbed a small child from the back seat, and ran away.

"After one year, you would think we would hear something, at least something from police, at least a phone call to my mother, letting them know they're working on it. That's all a mother wants to hear," Yusuf said.

Chicago police said there's no update on their investigation.

"This is what hurts us the most. We have nothing to go by," said Taner's father, also named Taner Kapan. "Such a tragedy. We just want a little justice for us to ease ourselves."

So, the is family now doing all it can to move forward, working together to raise the two little kids who Taner left behind.

The family said Taner's light will always be shining down on them.

"Every time we drink water, every time we breathe, every time we pray, every time I walk down the street, TJ is in our hearts, and in our minds and our souls," Yusuf said.

The family emotional was emotion on Sunday night as they gathered in the cold for hours at the scene of the crash.

They said moments of unity and joy are exactly how Taner would want them to honor him.

