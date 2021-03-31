Chicago police-involved shooting in Portage Park leaves suspect dead, CPD says

The shooting occurred in the 5200-block of West Eddy Street just before 1 a.m., police said.
There was police activity in the area just after 12:45 a.m. after a shooting that involved at least one CPD officer.
No police officer were injured, CPD later said. The suspect was shot in the leg and needed a tourniquet and CPR on the scene, officials said. The individual was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment.
Just before 5:45 a.m., CPD spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted the suspect had died.
A weapon was also recovered on the scene, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet at 2:17 a.m.
Chicago police officials did not immediately provide information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but Superintendent David Brown has recently expressed concern about the number of officers coming under fire.
Just this past Monday, Chicago police were involved in what they called an "armed confrontation" with a suspect in Little Village.
In that case, the suspect was killed.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was also on the scene in Portage Park Wednesday, conducting an investigation.
