Chicago crime: Teen girl, 15, shot in Portage Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The teen girl was in an alley about 1:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

She was shot in the knee and was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
