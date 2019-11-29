Portage Park SWAT situation ends after hours-long standoff

Chicago police said they received a call of shots fired around 6:48 a.m. Friday in the 5200-block of West Patterson Avenue.

CHICAGO -- A barricade situation in Portage Park Friday has been resolved after a nearly seven-hour standoff with police.

Chicago police SWAT units were called to the 5200 block of West Patterson Avenue about 6:50 a.m. after a man shot a gun outside, Chicago police said. Afterwards, he retreated into the basement of a nearby house.

A spokeswoman for the Chicago Police Department said the house was cleared about 1:30p.m. A 30-year-old man was taken into police custody.

No injuries were reported, police said. No one else was believed to have been in the house with him.

Further details were not immediately available.

Officers were working to reopen streets in the area, police said.



