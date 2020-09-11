explosion

Porter house explosion, fire injures 7, fire chief says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PORTER, Ind. (WLS) -- Porter fire officials said a total of seven people were injured when a house exploded Thursday afternoon.

Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 400-block of North 1st Street around 4 p.m.

They found several people trapped inside the home, a large fire in the rear of the house, and damage all throughout.

A 3-year-old was trapped inside the home and rescued, Craig said. During that rescue, fire officials said they found another female trapped inside the home; the age of that female was not immediately known.

A total of seven people were taken to various hospitals, the chief said. Fire officials have not released details about the victims including genders, ages and conditions.

NIPSCO responded to the scene to shut of gas to the area so the fire can be put out. The fire was still burning as of 7:45 p.m.

No further details about the cause of the explosion and fire have been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
