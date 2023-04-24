4-year-old dead, twin in critical condition after both found unresponsive in California pool

Two 4-year-old twin boys were found unresponsive in their family's pool in Porter Ranch and quickly rushed to a nearby hospital Friday. One of the boys has died, officials said.

"Our paramedics working feverishly to provide every chance possible for these children. Tragically one of those boys were pronounced dead at the hospital. The other remains in critical condition," said Capt. Erik Scott, of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials do not suspect foul play at this time.

"At this point, although we did come to conduct some measure of investigation, there's nothing to indicate that there's any thing beyond a tragic accident here that has occurred with these two juvenile boys, and again, reiterate the pool safety as we embark into summer. Please take the opportunity to assess your neighborhood in your backyard before, for the pool safety," said Capt. Kelly Muniz of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles firefighters were sent to a home in Porter Ranch just after 10:30 a.m. after the boys were found in the family's backyard pool.

Emergency dispatchers gave family members CPR instructions by phone until firefighters arrived. They brought the two boys and their parents to a regional pediatric trauma center.

The Mayor's Crisis Response Team was sent to the area to support the family and neighbors.

There are no details available on how the incident occurred at this time, but officials stressed pool safety.

"Regardless of the circumstances which are still under investigation of this tragic accident anytime there's a backyard pool drowning, it's important to remember four things," said Scott. "The first is to install a proper appropriate barrier around your pool. The second is to learn CPR. The third is that if you are missing a child to ensure that you check the pool first. And the fourth is to always have a water watcher to look after children."

Eyewitness News talked to a neighbor who says the twins come from a loving family and he's very hurt to hear about the tragic news.

"They're very lovely. Oh my goodness, it's very sad," said Alex Yuen, a neighbor.