otrc

On the Red Carpet celebrates groundbreaking FX series 'Pose'

From the authentic storytelling, to the true-to-life characters and over-the-top fashion, we're spotlighting "Pose."
EMBED <>More Videos

On the Red Carpet celebrates groundbreaking series 'Pose'

After three seasons, "Pose" is coming to an end Sunday with a showstopping, heartfelt episode. On The Red Carpet is celebrating the groundbreaking series, which follows trans and queer people of color in New York City amid the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the late '80s and early '90s, with a half-hour special.

The series has skyrocketed many of its cast members to stardom. Billy Porter, who recently revealed he's been living with HIV for 14 years, won an Emmy in 2019 for his role as Pray Tell.

"Never once in my brain did I dream that success for me could look like 'Pose,'" Porter said. "It was the journey of Pray Tell in season 1 that cracked me open and gave me the courage to sit inside of what I really am."

During the special, On The Red Carpet also speaks to cast members Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Angel Bismark Curiel, Indya Moore, Dyllón Burnside, Hailie Sahar, Jason Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Ryan Jamaal Swain and Jeremy Pope.

EMBED More News Videos

On The Red Carpet is spotlighting the supporting male cast members of FX's groundbreaking show, "Pose."



Trans and queer representation is not only apparent onscreen, but behind the scenes as well. On The Red Carpet speaks with co-creator/EP/writer Brad Falchuk and co-creator/EP/writer/director Steven Canals, as well as co-creator/EP/writer/director Janet Mock and co-executive producer/writer Our Lady J.

"It is the most important thing I've been a part of," co-creator Ryan Murphy said of "Pose," adding that he's incredibly proud of the show.

Let's not forget about the real scene-stealers: the campy costumes that give viewers a real taste of the underground ballroom culture of the '80s and '90s.

The final episde of "Pose" airs Sunday, June 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, next day on FX on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX Networks and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlgbtq+celebritylgbtq+ pridehulutelevisionactorotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OTRC
'Eternals' preserves DNA of Marvel Universe, celebrates diversity
Why Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space
Who are the Eternals? Get to know the MCU's newest heroes
New 'Simpsons' short dropping on Disney+ Day
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News