I-57 shooting at 147th leaves 2 hurt near Posen

POSEN, Ill. -- Two people were shot on Interstate 57 Saturday near south suburban Posen.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. on northbound I-57 near 147th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people were injured and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and the University of Chicago Medical Center, state police said. One person is in serious condition while the other person's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

All northbound lanes were closed for investigation near the scene of the shooting and traffic was being diverted off the expressway near 147th, according to state police. The ramp from 147th to the northbound lanes was also closed.

I-57 reopened about 7:10 a.m.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
