CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are conducting an investigation Friday in the Loop after what appear to be human organs were found in an alley.
The organs were found behind a building in the first block of East Benton Place. A police source said those organs, found around 9:30 a.m. Friday, may be five human hearts.
The Cook County medical examiner is taking a look, to determine if they are, in fact, human hearts.
Area Central detectives are handling the investigation. At least one detective was spotted at the scene Friday afternoon.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. ABC7 Eyewitness News will update as soon as more information is made available.
Possible human hearts found in downtown Chicago alley
TOP STORIES
Show More