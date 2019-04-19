Possible human hearts found in downtown Chicago alley

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are conducting an investigation Friday in the Loop after what appear to be human organs were found in an alley.The organs were found behind a building in the first block of East Benton Place. A police source said those organs, found around 9:30 a.m. Friday, may be five human hearts.The Cook County medical examiner is taking a look, to determine if they are, in fact, human hearts.Area Central detectives are handling the investigation. At least one detective was spotted at the scene Friday afternoon.