1 injured in stabbing on Loop CTA platform, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed after and argument on a CTA platform in the Loop Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The incident took place at about 11:45 p.m. at the Clark and Lake station.

Police said a 42-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with a male suspect.

After the altercation became physical, police said the suspect took out a sharp object and lunged toward the 42-year-old man.

The victim was cut on his hand and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

