14-year-old bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in Pilsen: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a hit-and-run on Chicago's Southwest Side on Monday night, police said.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. while the 14-year-old boy was riding a bike near Cermak and Halsted in the Pilsen neighborhood.

A 41-year-old man was driving a sedan westbound on Cermak when he turned to head southbound on Halsted. That's when he struck the teen, who was biking eastbound on Cermak.

The sedan's driver fled the scene.

The teen was last listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital.

Police said no citations were issued and did not immediately provide further information.