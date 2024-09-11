Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds to be honored by the Neon Museum in Las Vegas

Known for its collection of historical neon signs, the Vegas museum will reignite the sign from the iconic hotel and casino

LOS ANGELES -- The late Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds will be honored by the Neon Museum in Las Vegas. The neon sign from the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel sign, a 24-foot-long piece that will be relit for the first time in nearly three decades.

The Debbie Reynolds Estate and her son Todd Fisher have donated the sign to the museum and will relight it on October 9.

"We are thrilled to see my mother's hotel sign restored, relit and installed at its new home at The Neon Museum," said Fisher. "In 1992 when the hotel was being designed, the YESCO sign company was engaged to light up the entire hotel with Hollywood themed signage. Immediately they focused on my mother's iconic trademark signature. This sign is a wonderful part of my mother's legacy here in Las Vegas. Now it will live on for future generations with other iconic Las Vegas signs to enjoy and understand their part of Las Vegas History."

Reynolds was known for her longstanding Las Vegas legacy and opened the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel/Casino/Movie Museum in 1993. As one of the city's most enduring personalities, she had a career in the city for over 50 years.

The Neon Museum features dozens of iconic neon signs including signs from Stardust and Hard Rock Cafe, and the new added pink "Debbie" sign.

For more information go to: https://neonmuseum.org/