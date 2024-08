2 rescued from South Shore condo during blaze

CHICAGO -- Firefighters rescued two people from a South Shore building that erupted in flames early Thursday in South Shore.

About 4:40 a.m., firefighters responded to the fourth floor of the Doral South Condominium building, 7854 S. South Shore Dr., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two people were rescued and no one was injured in the fire, which was brought under control.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

