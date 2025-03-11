31st annual ABC7 Chicago Gibbons Run at Montrose Harbor set for this May

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Runners, walkers, leukemia supporters and survivors are encouraged to join the Chicago community on Saturday, May 31 for the 31st annual ABC7 Gibbons Run at Montrose Harbor.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Leukemia Research Foundation.

Learn more and register today at leukemiarf.org/gibbons5k.

Who: Runners, walkers, volunteers, and leukemia supporters and survivors

What: 31st Annual ABC7 Gibbons Run

When: Saturday, May 31 at 8:30 a.m. (Live broadcast on ABC7)

Where: Montrose Harbor, Chicago, Illinois

Why: Proceeds from the event benefit the Leukemia Research Foundation, the nation's largest nonprofit focused exclusively on funding leukemia research.

The 2025 ABC7 Gibbons Run includes a chip-timed 5K run, 3K walk, a Kids Dash, and a special Tiny Trot for those aged 3 and under. After the events, stay for a party at Montrose Harbor with food, refreshments, music, and partner tents.

Named after the legendary ABC7 reporter Jim Gibbons, the event has raised nearly $2M since it started to help fund critical medical research.

"We strongly value our long-standing partnership with the Leukemia Research Foundation, and deeply appreciate their ongoing efforts to find a cure for leukemia," said John Idler, ABC7 president and general manager. "By supporting this event and leukemia research, we honor the memory of our colleague, Jim Gibbons, while making a meaningful difference in the lives of those impacted by the disease."

"We are grateful to ABC7 Chicago for their steadfast commitment to this event and to our partnership," said Kevin Radelet, executive director of the Leukemia Research Foundation. "With their help, we are able to continue to accelerate the development of new and better treatments, spark real innovation, and move closer to our ultimate goal of helping to find a cure for leukemia."

Online registration for the event is available at leukemiarf.org/gibbons5k. Participants can register as an individual or team, and choose to participate in-person or virtually.

Registration is free for all leukemia patients and survivors. Event sponsorships are still available and volunteers are still needed. Contact Arleen Boudart at arleen@leukemiarf.org to learn more.

About the Leukemia Research Foundation

The Leukemia Research Foundation, headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, is committed to funding innovative leukemia research worldwide and supporting people affected by leukemia. Since its founding in 1946, more than $90M has been raised to pursue better treatments and the ultimate cure for leukemia. For more information, visit the Leukemia Research Foundation's website at leukemiarf.org.