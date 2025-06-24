2025 NFL rookie updates: Tracking all first-round draft picks



As the offseason program moves on, rookies across the NFL have had their opportunity to make their first impressions before teams break ahead of the real fun next month when training camps begin.

There were 32 first-round picks, and our NFL Nation reporters tracked all of their progress thus far. Here's how every first-round pick from the 2025 draft has fared, and here's what coaches and players around the league have had to say about them:

1. Titans: Cameron Ward, QB

Ward has already emerged as a leader. He had a group of rookie pass catchers coming to the building at 5 a.m. for film study and never hesitated to tell a veteran receiver how he wants a route to be run. Ward also showed he's able to remain unfazed by mistakes. Ward threw an interception on Day 2 of minicamp before bouncing back by completing 18 consecutive passes. While interceptions should never be minimized, coach Brian Callahan loved his quarterback's resiliency.

"It certainly didn't shy him away from throws," Callahan said. "You want to see a guy just kind of get ready and throw it again." Ward took most of the reps in team period and 7-on-7. He turned in a solid performance against a variety of blitzes. On one rep, Ward made a check that resulted in a bomb to Calvin Ridley for a touchdown. -- Turron Davenport

Think Energizer Bunny. Players and coaches have been impressed by Hunter's seemingly endless motor: He can run all day (according to QB Trevor Lawrence), brings good juice to the field (according to C Patrick Mekari) and just keeps going (per coach Liam Coen). Two other things also stand out: his ball skills and his football IQ. He catches the ball easily and has shown good body control when he has had to go up for an errant pass. Hunter has practiced mainly on offense but spent two full practices and part of another on defense, and his defensive coaches like his retention level despite having had much more on-field time on offense. -- Michael DiRocco

3. Giants: Abdul Carter, DE

Explosive. That was evident from the moment Carter stepped on the field. "He looks quick," veteran middle linebacker Bobby Okereke said of his first impression. Carter didn't look out of place physically or mentally early in his Giants tenure so far. He was used all over the field this spring -- as an edge rusher, defensive tackle and inside linebacker. If the offseason indicated anything, it's that his usage will be something to watch this season. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has already noted Carter's versatility. Bowen's job is to find a way to put the best 11 players on the field, and based on the way Carter moves,early indications are that he is clearly among them. -- Jordan Raanan

4. Patriots: Will Campbell, OT

Campbell was the top left tackle from his first practice through the end of spring, with veteran right tackle Morgan Moses saying, "He's eager to learn." Furthermore, veteran right guard Mike Onwenu took note of how smoothly Campbell sets in pass protection. But as is the case for offensive and defensive linemen across the NFL, the true measure will come when players start practicing in full pads, which doesn't come until training camp.

"Every day he asks questions; his locker is right beside mine, so we get to talk about football all day," Moses said. "Obviously, he's a stud. He's played great football in college and now he's just trying to figure it out. ... He's fine-tuning the things he's learned in college, taking them to the NFL and getting challenged every day."-- Mike Reiss

5. Browns: Mason Graham, DT

The spring has been a transition for Graham, who was asked to take on blockers at Michigan but will be expected to penetrate the defensive line and be more of a disruptive force in Cleveland. Despite the difference in scheme, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Graham is "pretty far ahead right now." Graham rotated with the first-team defense during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

"You see his rush game developing, you see him launching with hands," defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire said. "It's going to be hard, obviously coming from a read scheme, going to an attack game. But he's done a really good job." -- Daniel Oyefusi

6. Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB

Jeanty has already made a strong impression within the organization. Coach Pete Carroll said Jeanty was "every bit" of what the team had hoped for during the offseason program, admiring his pass-catching ability and understanding of the offense. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said he's one of the most talented running backs he has seen enter the league. During OTAs and minicamp, Jeanty received the majority of the first-team reps -- a sign that he has already established himself as the team's top running back.

"He's such a strong and dynamic back," Raiders starting left tackle Kolton Miller said. "Even if he gets hit, he's still balanced, and that's super unique." -- Ryan McFadden

7. Jets: Armand Membou, OT

Barring something unforeseen, Membou will be the Week 1 starter at right tackle. All indications from the offseason pointed in that direction. It's almost impossible to evaluate an offensive lineman in non-padded practices, but this much was clear in the spring: Membou is an exceptional mover for 332 pounds. That 4.92-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine wasn't a fluke. With that kind of agility, he should be able to block at the second level. He did struggle some against Will McDonald IV, a bendy pass rusher, but offensive linemen are at a disadvantage without pads. Line coach Steve Heiden said, "We've seen all the workout warriors who can't play a lick of ball. Membou can play ball." -- Rich Cimini

8. Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR

Beyond being held out of two mandatory practices as a precaution after a collision the previous day, McMillan has been as advertised. He has made everyone around him better because he can play every receiver spot. He has created competition at receiver, something that wasn't there a year ago. His presence has benefited 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, who believes he and McMillan double the problems for defenses.

"The goal is to get him comfortable with the system, the different types of plays, and the different formations,'' coach Dave Canales said. "We're starting to make it more challenging in terms of moving him around in different spots. He's handling it great.'' -- David Newton

9. Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT

The Saints seem prepared to make Banks their future starting left tackle, which frees up 2024 first-round pick Taliese Fuaga to move to right tackle, the position he played in college. Although New Orleans moved Banks around at times during OTAs, it seems clear that Banks will ultimately play tackle now that Trevor Penning has moved to guard. Saints center Erik McCoy said he thinks Banks will hold down the left side for a "long, long time." -- Katherine Terrell

10. Bears: Colston Loveland, TE

Loveland wasn't on the field this spring while recovering from AC joint reconstruction in his right shoulder, but he made an appearance in uniform on the final day of mandatory minicamp. "I'm working out. I'm running. I'm doing everything, except the weight is not as heavy, obviously," Loveland said in May. Coach Ben Johnson said that the Bears should get the green light for the rookie to participate in practice at "some point" in training camp, which coincides with the six-month recovery timeline Loveland said doctors gave him when he underwent surgery in January. -- Courtney Cronin

11. 49ers: Mykel Williams, DE

Williams didn't participate in everything during the sessions open to the media, and it's hard to tell much about a pass rusher without pads on. But he has earned positive early reviews for his willingness to learn from veterans such as end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner. What's more, Williams has already checked a couple of important boxes for defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who has been pleased with Williams' eager approach.

"He's got a lot of talent, a lot of eagerness to learn, more so than I've seen probably from any young guy," Bosa said. "He just wants to learn as much as he can, and I'm excited to give all the knowledge I can to him." -- Nick Wagoner

12. Cowboys: Tyler Booker, G

Despite the padless practices, Booker has impressed with his willingness to learn and work. He has been with the starters from the first OTA through the minicamp, so there's no pretense about what is expected. He is being viewed the same way the Cowboys have viewed Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyler Smith: as a Day 1 starter.

"Whether it's the responsibilities that he has to bring to the huddle or whether it's his communications on the line, he's doing a hell of a job," QB Dak Prescott said. "And you can tell this guy is a football player. Guy has a lot of pride standard in what he does." -- Todd Archer

13. Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DT

Without pads, Grant has impressed with his work ethic and mentality away from the practice field. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Grant "works endlessly" at the things he's been asked to do -- a critical character trait for a first-round pick.

"You're hitting a home run with the team when a first-round draft pick comes in with that mindset, so we can work with that and veterans know you can count on that," McDaniel said. "There's been ebbs and flows like for every rookie, but what I've seen from him, I've seen production where he wins based on technique and fundamentals early in the snap, and I've seen late-down wins where he's straining and utilizing grit and finish to make plays." -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

14. Colts: Tyler Warren, TE

It was practically impossible to watch an Indianapolis practice and not notice how often Warren touched the football. Any doubts about him having a notable role were erased in the first week of OTAs, when he could be seen running drag routes or matching up with linebackers in the middle of the field. The Colts had a league-low 39 receptions from their tight ends last season, but expect that to improve.

"I think he's had a great spring," quarterback Daniel Jones said of Warren. "He's made a lot of plays for us out here, and you can see his feel, his instincts, his strength, just his ability to go up and catch the ball." -- Stephen Holder

15. Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB

Folks can't stop raving about Walker, from his physical abilities to his football acumen. The former Georgia standout has made a seemingly seamless transition so far at the Falcons' team facility, about 43 miles northeast of where he attended college. Linebacker Kaden Elliss has come away impressed by Walker's explosiveness in getting off blocks. Safety Jessie Bates III has helped take Walker under his wing. Coach Raheem Morris has already tabbed him as a potential future team leader.

"The human, the character, the person, the player, the all-in mentality," Morris gushed. "He has those captain-like traits, and when you first meet him, you get that feel, you get that vibe from him, and he'll be one of those guys." -- Marc Raimondi

16. Cardinals: Walter Nolen III, DT

Nolen impressed coaches and teammates from the jump during OTAs and minicamp. He looks the part, fitting into a veteran defensive line room from a physical perspective, but he was able to stand out on the field, as well. Fellow defensive lineman Calais Campbell was impressed with Nolen on the line.

"He has unbelievable lateral quickness. Very few players can go kind of backdoor and to come down the line and make a [ tackle for loss ] ," Campbell said. "He's one of those guys that has that unique ability where he has quickness. His quickness is different level, and he has good instincts." -- Josh Weinfuss

17. Bengals: Shemar Stewart, DE

Stewart was the only first-round pick who did not participate in offseason workouts, effectively conducting a "hold-in" as he tried to iron out contract language pertaining to guaranteed money that could be voided. Stewart was in team meetings and was a close observer during position drills. However, the situation escalated during minicamp, when he said the team was more interested in winning arguments than games, then left minicamp before the final day. Still, the coaching staff remains high on Stewart.

"It's a lesson for him in the NFL -- control what you can control," defensive coordinator Al Golden said. "From our standpoint he's done a good job in terms of the learning. We are as excited as anybody to get him out there." -- Ben Baby

18. Seahawks: Grey Zabel, G

As with all linemen, the Seahawks won't start to truly see what they have in Zabel until the pads come on in training camp. But what is clear now is that he's in line to start at left guard, where hehas taken all the first-team reps and has been building a rapport with left tackle Charles Cross.

"Really excited about Grey," coach Mike Macdonald said. "He is what we thought he was up to this point. ... [ He's ] hitting his spots, communicating, being decisive with Charles on the left side. I think those guys are working really well together, so I'm really fired up to see him in the fall." -- Brady Henderson

19. Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka, WR

Egbuka is going to have a big role in the Bucs' offense, especially with Chris Godwin still recovering from ankle surgery, and even after. Hehas shown up a ton in the short passing game -- really helping Tampa Bay stretch the field horizontally, and at times looking like a running back once the ball is in his hands -- but he's also been on the end of some big plays downfield.

"The thing that sticks out is how cerebral he is," QBBaker Mayfieldsaid. "He's so smart. Right now, I think we could plug-and-play him at every [ wide ] receiver spot; he understands the offense that well. That's just him being a pro already." -- Jenna Laine

20. Broncos:Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Broncos have been hard at work scheming up ways to integrate Barron -- who played outside corner, nickel, safety and dime linebacker in college -- into their defense. Right now, they are primarily working Barron out at cornerback, both outside and in the slot. His versatility and reliable tackling, downfield and at the line of scrimmage, give Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph a variety of options.

"He was a can't-miss prospect for us. He can tackle, he can cover, he has excellent ball skills ... it was a no-brainer to draft him," Joseph said. -- Jeff Legwold

21. Steelers: Derrick Harmon, DT

It's not often the Steelers tap a rookie to be a starter in June, but that's exactly what defensive line coach Karl Dunbar did. "He goes out there with the 1s," Dunbar said. "He's our left starting defensive tackle. You can write that." Then again, Pittsburgh doesn't often use its base 3-4 defense that would put Harmon on the field as a starter alongside Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton. Still, Dunbar identifying him as a starter signals that the Steelers have been impressed with their first-round pick.

"I feel, like, comfortable," Harmon said of the defense. " [ At ] Oregon, we had the same defense, so I'm playing the same-for-same position. Biggest difference for me is really just learning the speed of the game." -- Brooke Pryor

22. Chargers: Omarion Hampton, RB

Hampton has been the talk of the Chargers' offseason activities for his play on the field and his physical stature. At Hampton's introductory news conference, coach Jim Harbaugh jokingly grabbed his 6-foot, 221-pound rookie by the shoulders and said to reporters, "That looks like a football player, right?"

"He's the total package," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "... You don't see a lot of guys find a hole like he's doing right now." -- Kris Rhim

23. Packers: Matthew Golden, WR

It didn't take long for Golden to catchJordan Love's eye. The quarterback was immediately impressed with just about everything he has seen from Golden: "I think from the get-go, from day one when he got here, he's showcased kind of just the versatility he has running routes, the speed he has and his ability to catch," Love said. With Christian Watson still rehabbing from ACL surgery, Golden has gotten plenty of run with the starters. If he's not an immediate starter, he appears set for a significant role along with the likes of Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. -- Rob Demovsky

24. Vikings: Donovan Jackson, G

It's difficult for an offensive lineman to stand out in no-contact practices, so the most important development for Jackson is that he worked with the first team at left guard for the majority of spring practices. Part of that can be attributed to right guard Will Fries' ongoing recovery from a fractured right leg. Blake Brandel, last season's starter at left guard and Jackson's primary competition at that position, has filled in for Fries on the right side. But there is every reason to believe Jackson has the inside track to emerge from training camp.

"It does give you some real beneficial options to see guys progress through the learning phase," coach Kevin O'Connell said, "and all of a sudden you've got three or four guys that maybe are a little more versatile than we thought." -- Kevin Seifert

25. Giants: Jaxson Dart, QB

Dart had an "excellent" spring, according to Brian Daboll. Thecoach was especially impressed with the way Dart processed and retained information, confirming why he was a first-round pick. On his final throw of minicamp, he fired a dart deep down the right sideline for a 25-yard touchdown. It was indicative of the flashes he showed this spring. But there were also indications that he's a rookie quarterback with plenty to learn, with him holding on to the ball too long at times. Dart began the spring taking reps with the third-team offense. Two weeks in, he was working primarily with the second team, behind Russell Wilson but ahead of Jameis Winston.-- Raanan

26. Falcons: James Pearce Jr., DE

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said the team "fell in love" with Pearce as a person during the predraft process. One of the most striking things about Pearce is his size. The former Tennessee standout was measured at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds at the combine and said he has put on some more muscle to go along with his 4.47-second 40-yard dash time. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Pearce might have been the best pure pass rusher in the draft.

"Been really [ pleased ] at his willingness to really collaborate with the people that we hooked him up with, whether it's been strength coach, whether it's been nutrition," Morris said. "Really his buy-in. Really smart, sharp, particular guy that asks a lot of questions." -- Raimondi

27. Ravens: Malaki Starks, S

Starks has played with the first-team defense from the first practice of spring, and he hasn't blinked. He made a strong first impression by organizing walk-throughs at the team hotel during rookie minicamp. Since then, Starks has knocked away numerous passes by breaking on the ball. His maturity should make him an immediate impact player.

"You throw a situation at him, and he knows," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He's been studying and comes prepared. I've never seen him make a real mistake yet. He's very much a pro, probably way advanced beyond his years." -- Jamison Hensley

28. Lions: Tyleik Williams, DT

Williams was a limited participant throughout the offseason program as the team was being cautious about his health after coming off a long championship college season. Williams says he has felt great vibes from the team. He could play a big role right away as he's expected to fill in for starting defensive tackle Alim McNeill as he recovers from a torn ACL that ended his 2024 season.

"Knowing what we know and where he's at and what he can do, we like what he is," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "He is smart. He can get lined up. I know he's been grinding in the rehab, the training, so that's good." -- Eric Woodyard

29. Commanders: Josh Conerly Jr., OT

The Commanders are excited about Conerly. The belief is that he could move to left tackle down the road. For now, though, Conerly will play right tackle. They have not handed him the starting job. He worked mostly with the second group in the spring. But his footwork and ability to play in space and move on pulling action make the team confident. It's hard to accurately gauge an offensive lineman until the pads come on in practice, but his movement skills impressed.

"He's going to be a dog,"Laremy Tunsilsaid. "Just the way he moves, the way he bends, athletic, smart, very intelligent. He has all the tools to be a damn good player in this league." -- John Keim

30. Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB

Hairston did not participate in the final day of the Bills' minicamp practice after tweaking his hamstring the day prior, but general manager Brandon Beane said that Hairston will "rehab it and be ready to go for camp." Hairston showed signs of why he is strongly in the mix for the outside cornerback No. 2 role, but he had highs and lows. He often could be seen getting plenty of attention and feedback from cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae.

"There's speed, and then there's playing fast. And I think what we're starting to see is Max playing faster and utilizing his speed because his processing is starting to slow down a little bit in the event that he's grasping what we are throwing at him," defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said. "... Max is blessed with a lot of speed. And we'll see if that can show up consistently on the field."-- Alaina Getzenberg

31. Eagles: Jihaad Campbell, LB

Campbell wasn't able to fully participate in the team's offseason program after undergoing shoulder surgery in March. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he is expected back on the field sometime in August. Campbell can line up at off-ball linebacker and on the edge. Fangio said they'll start him at inside 'backer since "there's a lot more to learn there." With Nakobe Dean out for the foreseeable future as he recovers from a torn patellar tendon, there's an opportunity for Campbell to carve out a role once cleared to play.

"He's doing all he can in meetings; we're doing all we can with him on the field. I take him to the side and do an individual drill with him that's suited to what he can do right now," Fangio said. "So, he's working good and trying to pick it up."-- Tim McManus

32. Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT