25th annual Chip in for Girls golf outing returns next week in west suburbs

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- The 25th annual "Chip in for Girls" golf outing returns next Tuesday.

It will be happening at Cantigny in Wheaton.

This charity event benefits "Girls in the Game."

Its mission is to give young women in the Chicagoland area the tools and confidence they need to achieve any goal they set for themselves.

The yearly golf outing event helps with that mission.

Meghan Morgan, executive director of "Girls in the Game," joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to talk more about it.

Girls in the Game uses Sports-Based Youth Development, or SBYD, to use sports as a tool to develop positive outcomes in girls' lives, their website said.

To connect and support, click here.