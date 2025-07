3 children among 5 injured in southern Illinois house explosion, officials say

Three children were among at least five people injured in an overnight Madison County house explosion, officials said on Monday.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- At least five people are injured on Monday following a fiery explosion in southern Illinois.

It happened overnight at a home in Madison County.

The injured include a man, woman, and three children.

They were all rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.

Further information was not immediately available.