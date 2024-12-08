24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
3 critically hurt after truck crashes into apartment building on West Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, December 8, 2024 3:44PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash on the city's West Side.

The crash happened at about 3:55 a.m. in the 1000-block of South Austin Boulevard on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

A woman, 27, was speeding in a blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck northbound on Austin Blvd when she lost control of the vehicle, according to police.

The Chevy struck the side of an apartment building.

Two male passengers were also inside the truck at the time of the crash.

All three were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Chicago police are investigating. Police did not mention pending citations or charges.

