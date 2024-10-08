3 dead in medical helicopter crash in Kentucky

Three members of a medical helicopter team died Monday in an accident in Kentucky, the company that runs the service confirmed in a statement.

"Air Evac Lifeteam is heartbroken to share that three crew members from AEL base 133 perished in a helicopter accident in Owenton, Kentucky today," the company said in its statement.

According to the company, the three were on their way to pick up a patient when the incident happened.

Law enforcement made the company aware of the incident, Air Evac Lifeteam said.

"This was a terribly tragic accident, and our deepest sympathies go out to the employees' families and friends," Air Evac Lifeteam said in its statement.

The helicopter team was based in Grant County, Kentucky, the company confirmed.

"Our primary focus now is on supporting the families who were impacted as well as our team members. Critical incident stress management teams have been sent to assist our team members during this difficult time," the company said.

The NTSB announced it is investigating the crash.

"NTSB investigating the Oct. 7 crash of a Bell 206L-3 helicopter near Owenton, Kentucky," read a post from the agency on its X account Monday night.

-- ABC News' Maci Smith contributed to this report.