3 injured in I-57 crash on South Side after shots fired nearby: Illinois State Police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 3:24AM
3 injured in I-57 crash on South Side after shots fired nearby: ISP
Illinois State Police said a Chicago shooting happened somewhere between 79th Street on the Dan Ryan Expressway and Halsted Street on I-57.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a crash on Interstate 57 on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday night, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the four-vehicle crash happened on the ramp to near 111th Street at about 7:40 p.m.

Police believe the crash is connected to shots that were fired somewhere between 79th Street on the Dan Ryan Expressway and Halsted Street on I-57.

Three people were transported to a local hospital with injuries from the crash. ISP did not immediately provide information about the conditions of those injured.

Further information was not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

