3 injured in West Garfield Park apartment building fire, Chicago police say

Christian Piekos
ByChristian Piekos
Friday, November 15, 2024 10:48AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured, one critically, in a West Side apartment building fire Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the fire and found CFD already on the scene at 11:32 p.m. in the 4700-block of West Ohio Street.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke and flames coming from that apartment building. Firefighters could be seen on ladders, smashing the building's windows.

It's apparent that the back of the building is also heavily damaged.

A 33-year-old man suffered burns to his arms and face and transported to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition., police said.

An 18-year-old man and 64-year-old woman, both suffered from smoke inhalation and were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

